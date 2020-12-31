Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 1 January

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020:
LIMASSOL
Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 10:00-15:00
LARNACA
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 10:00-15:00
Europe Square 10:00-15:00
NICOSIA
Eleftheria Square 10:00-15:00
Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Makedonitissa 10:00-15:00
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 10:00-15:00
PAPHOS
28th October square 10:00-15:00
FAMAGUSTA
Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Helenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 10:00-15:00