Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 1 January

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020:

LIMASSOL

Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 10:00-15:00

LARNACA

Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 10:00-15:00

Europe Square 10:00-15:00

NICOSIA

Eleftheria Square 10:00-15:00

Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Makedonitissa 10:00-15:00

Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 10:00-15:00

PAPHOS

28th October square 10:00-15:00

FAMAGUSTA

Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Helenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 10:00-15:00

By gavriella
