Rapid test areas on Sunday May 29th, if eligible

Based on the relevant Cabinet decision of 15 May 2022, it is recommended that all citizens, regardless of vaccination history, undergo a self-test or Rapid test once a week.

All groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units free of charge, regardless of their vaccination history. The Rapid Antigen Testing Units of the Ministry of Health operate only on Saturdays and Sundays, conducting sample testing for epidemiological surveillance purposes.

It is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday29 May 2022, the testing units will be operating in the following areas:

District

Area

Times

Phone

Nicosia

(3 areas)

Nicosia Mall

11 -6

99146623

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking place)

11- 6

99146623

Saint Constandine and Helen Church, Tseri

1- 6

99146623

Limassol

(2 areas)

Former Orphanides Mall, Polemidia

11- 6

99082254

My Mall Limassol (Εntrance D)

11- 6

99082254

Larnaca

(2 areas)

Metropolis Mall (Εntrance 5)

11- 6

94041843

Dromolaxia Municipal Amphitheatre, Meneou

1- 6

94041843

Paphos

(1 area)

Kings Avenue Mall (central entrance)

11- 6

94041843

Famagusta

(1 area)

Paralimni Municipal Hall parking place

11-6

94041843
Taste

