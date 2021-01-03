Rapid increase of suspected covid cases in occupied north, 8th person dies

The number of deaths attributed to covid-19 has risen to 8 in the occupied north, with a 77 year old woman succumbing to the disease.

She was suffering from chronic lung disease and had been treated at the general hospital in occupied Nicosia.

Today, around 40 patients with covid symptoms were admitted to a special unit at the Nicosia hospital, with reports in the Turkish Cypriot media referring to new cases confirmed both at the hospital, amongst doctors and nursing staff, teachers, as well as officers in the Turkish occupation army.

All schools in the occupied territories will close for a two week holiday earlier than February, due to the covid restrictions.

1606 people have tested positive for covid in the north, with 215 being treated and 35 hospitalised.