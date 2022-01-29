NewsLocalRapid antigen testing units Sunday January 30th

Rapid antigen testing units Sunday January 30th

Based on relevant Cabinet decisions and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Friday28 January 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Limassol

(15 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Yermasogeia (hotel lobby)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8 am – 6 pm

99790687

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Conference Centre of Kolossi (near Apostolos Loukas Church)

Municipal Parking Place Yermasoyia-formerly Scaros Tavern (0830-1700/99154344)

13th Primary school Ayios Spyridonas (0830-1800/99969931)

4th Limassol Primary School, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou (0830-1800/77774400)

28th Tricherousa Primary School (0830-1800/96659317)

20th Ayios Panteleimonas primary school (0830-1800/77774400)

Ayios Athanasios Municipal Hall-underground parking space (0830-1700/26100377)

Episkopi Community Medical Centre (1300-1700/99790687)

Kyperounta Community Council (0900-1700/77774400)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Larnaca

(12 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaca (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Livadia Community Clinic

Kiti old kindergarten (0830-1800/70000166)

Ormidia Community Council, underground area (0830-1800/94041843)

Kornos Community Clinic (0830-1800/99154344)

Athienou Municipal Hall (0830-1800/96812424)

Agglisides Community Council (00830-1800/99965920)

Kalavasos Conference Hall (0900-1600/77774400)

Lefkara Conference Centre (08930-1600/99365616)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Nicosia

(26 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Nicosia Mall

8:30 am – 6 pm

 94041843

Ayios Dhometios Municipality (event hall)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ayios Spyridonas Church, (behin Lykavitos Police Station)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10:00 am – 6 pm

96625766

Panayia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

10:00 am – 6 pm

96812424

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

10:00 am – 6 pm

70000166

Dali Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965620

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis

10:00 am – 6 pm

94056785

Apostle Andreas Church, Aglantzia

10:00 am – 6 pm

96659317

Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia

10:00 am – 6 pm

96659317

Neo Plaza Mall-Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931
European University Cyprus, east wing, Ground Floor 8:30-6 pm 95595919

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

Psimolofou Community Clinic (0830-1800/96659317)

Paliometocho Community Clinic (0830-1800/77774400)

Peristerona Community Council (0830-1800/99969931)

Saint Constantine and Helen Church, Tseri (0830-1800/99965920)

Kakopetria Community Council (0900-1700/99154344)

Lythrodontas Community Clinic (0830-1800/96625766)

Tamasou and Oreinis Bishopric, Episkopeio (0830-1800/77774400)

Akaki Community Council (0830-1800/99365616)

Livaderos Park, Palaichori (1100-1600/77774400)

Agrokipia Community Clinic (0900-1800/77774400)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Pafos

(6 units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94057623

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Chloraka Church

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Yeroskipou Municipal Hall)

Empa Community Council Multi-Purpose Hall (0830-1800/99177224)

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre (0830-1800/9041843)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94057623

Famagusta

(4 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dheryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

(0830-1800/95595919)

Liopetri National Organisations (0830-1800/96659317)
