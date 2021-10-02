Rapid antigen testing units – Sunday, 3 October 2021; who is eligible

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, dated 30 July 2021, and aiming at the

suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, as of the 1st of August, in places where

SafePass is required, individuals aged 12 and above must hold one of the following:

1. Certificate of vaccination with at least one dose of the vaccine. A period of three weeks

must have elapsed from the day of the administration.

2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.

3. Certificate of a PCR negative test or a negative rapid antigen test result, valid for 72 hours.

According to the Ministerial Decision, dated 2 July, as of 1st of August, only the following groups of

citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

• Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent

of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the

programme of the Ministry of Health.

• Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical

certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the

Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit.

• Pregnant women who are unable for medical reasons to be vaccinated, provided they

possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association

and the Ministry of Health, issued after their request has been examined along with all necessary

medical certificates from their Gynaecologist.

• Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, for the three-week

period that they are obliged to be tested as a precondition for the issuance of a SafePass. For

verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.

• Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme but wish to take tests for health

monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be

presented.

• Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take

tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery

certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of

identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday, 25th September 2021, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry

of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District Location of testing units Operating

hours

Lemesos

(9 units)

University Square, Lemesos (behind TEPAK) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

My Mall Limassol 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Medical Center of Episkopi 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Pelendri Community Council 9.00 p.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Kyperounta Community Council 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Conference Centre of Kolossi Community Council

(close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Main Square of Pissouri 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Larnaka

(11 units)

Larnaka Municipal Theatre (Municipal Gardens) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Council Synoikismos Makarios, Kamares Area, Larnaca 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

“Agios Georgios Kontos” parking area, Larnaka 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Metropolis Mall (Exit2B) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Livadia Square (next to the Bank of Cyprus) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Area near the Municipal Health Clinic of Aradippou 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Old Kindergarten of Kiti

9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Council of Ormidia (underground area) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Hall of Athienou 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Council of Anglisides 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Lefkosia

(18 units)

Agios Dometios Municipality (events hall) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

European University Cyprus, Egkomi (graduation

platform, next to the cafeteria)

9.00 a.m. – 3.30

p.m.

Aglantzia Health Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko

Municipality)

9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 10.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 10.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 10.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery (behind the amphitheatre

of Lakatamia)

9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Psimolofou Community Clinic 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Paliometocho Community Clinic 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Nicosia Mall 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Dali Community Clinic 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Peristerona Community Council 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Holy Church of Saints Konstantinos and Eleni, Tseri 10.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Lythrodontas Community Clinic 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Holy Bishopric of Tamasou and Oreinis, Episkopio 10.00 a.m. – 1.00

p.m.

Municipal Park Livadero, Palechori 10.00 a.m. – 3.00

p.m.

Paphos

(4units)

Pafos Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

(5 units) Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Cultural Center Polis Chrysochous 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Church of Chloraka 10.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Ammochostos

(6 units)

Paralimni Town Hall (covered parking area) 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Former SPE Paralimni 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa 10.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Adults Center Deryneia 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Old People’s Center Avgorou 9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetriou

9.00 a.m. – 6.00

p.m.