Rapid Antigen Testing Units on Sunday, May 1

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

Certificate of full vaccination. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

Minors up to 17 years old . It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.

. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health. Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate , and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.

, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association. Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine . For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.

. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented. Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.

until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented. Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.

of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented. Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday, 1 May 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone Lefkosia (25 units) Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94056785 Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 10 am – 6 pm 99154344 Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 70000166 Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424 Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 10 am – 6 pm 96625766 Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616 Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 10 am – 6 pm 94041843 Lakatameia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623 Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317 European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766 Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317 Agios Dometios Municipality (courtyard) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99969931 Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400 Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99742888 Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 96659317 Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station) 9 am – 5 pm 99965920 Lythrodontas Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm 99965920 Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 9 am – 6 pm 99969931 Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96812424 Farmakas Community Council 10 am – 12 n. 77774400 Livadero Park, Palaichori 1 pm – 5 pm 77774400 Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99365616 Lemesos (15 units) Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99790687 Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94056785 Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 9 am – 6 pm 99942219 Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 99790687 IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street 9 am – 6 pm 77774400 Tricherousa 26th Primary School 9 am – 6 pm 99742888 Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area 9 am – 6 pm 99154344 D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street) 8:30 am – 6 pm 99969931 K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317 Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 n. 99790687 Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687 Kyperounta Community Council 11 am – 3 pm 77774400 Larnaka (11 units) Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623 Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400 Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224 Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99965920 Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 96625766 Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 70000166 Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum) 9 am – 4 pm 96659317 Lefkara Conference Centre 9 am – 4 pm 96678224 Pafos (6 units) Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623 Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400 Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 26100377 Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 5 pm 77774400 Ammochostos (4 units) Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843 Deryneia Senior Citizens’ Centre 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317 Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843 Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 96678224

