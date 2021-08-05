Rapid antigen testing units – Friday 6 August 2021; who is eligible

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, dated 2 and 7 July 2021, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, as of the 9th July, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 12 and above must hold one of the following:

Certificate of vaccination with at least one dose of the vaccine. A period of three weeks must have elapsed from the day of the administration. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months. Certificate of a PCR negative test or a negative rapid antigen test result, valid for 72 hours.

According to the Ministerial Decision, dated 2 July, as of 1st of August, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

Minors up to 17 years old . It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.

Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit.

Pregnant women who are unable for medical reasons to be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate from their Gynaecologists. It is clarified that from 1 to 7 August, pregnant women will be able to present to the testing units a medical certificate from their Gynecologist confirming that vaccination is not recommended. From 8 August onwards, the procedure should be followed for obtaining the relevant approval from the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.

Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, for the three-week period that they are obliged to be tested as a precondition for the issue of a SafePass. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.

Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.

Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Monday, 2 August 2021, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas: