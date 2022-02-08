NewsLocalRapid antigen testing units – 9 February 2022

Rapid antigen testing units – 9 February 2022

Rapidtest23
Rapidtest23

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Wednesday9 February 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(17 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

99154344

Palodia Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Trachoni Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

99942219

Pissouri Central Square

9 am – 12 pm

94057623

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 pm – 5 pm

94057623

Pelendri Community Council

9 am – 12 pm

77774400

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Kyperounta Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

10 am – 3 pm

99790687

Ypsonas Industrial Area – Covered parking, next to round about

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

99633898

Larnaka

(17 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Kiti Old Nursery School

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Xylotymvou Old Market Building

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Kornos Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Athienou Municipal Building

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Zygi Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Anglisides Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 am – 4 pm

96678224

Lefkara Conference Centre

9 am – 4 pm

77774400

Lefkosia

(32 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

2 pm – 6 pm

99476680

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Lakatameia Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 5 pm

99965920

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Peristerona Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)

9 am – 5 pm

99146623

Kakopetria Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

99965920

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

94056785

Agia Varvara Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Akaki Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Klirou Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

77774400

Arediou Community Council

2 pm – 6 pm

77774400

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Ergates Industrial Area – Elysee covered area, Pentadaktylou 5

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

99476680

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Giolou Community Clinic

9 am – 1 pm

99177224

Tsada Community Council Square

2 pm – 5 pm

99177224

Ammochostos

(5 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

9 am – 5 pm

96659317

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Achna Forest Community Clinic

9 am – 1 pm

96659317

Agios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou

2 pm – 6 pm

96659317
By gavriella
Previous articleTurkish soldiers threaten farmer in buffer zone (photos)
Next articleTower of London gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros