Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 5 February 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday5 February 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(18 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

96678224

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

8:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424

K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

8:30 am – 5 pm

99965920

Palodia Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Trachoni Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

96659317

Pelendri Community Council

9 am – 12 n.

77774400

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

10 am – 3 pm

77774400

Larnaka

(10 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Xylotymbou Old Market Building

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Zygi Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Lefkosia

(25 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Psimolofou Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agia Varvara Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Klirou Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

99969931

Arediou Community Council

2 pm – 6 pm

99969931

Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Timi Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

26100377

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Tsada Community Council Square

9 am – 1 pm

99177224

Giolou Community Clinic

2 pm – 5 pm

99177224

Ammochostos

(6 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

9 am – 5 pm

96659317

“Onisilos” Union, Sotira

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Frenaros Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic

8:30 am – 1 pm

77774400

Achna Forest Community Clinic

2 pm – 6 pm

77774400
