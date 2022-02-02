Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 3 February 2022

NewsLocalRapid Antigen Testing Units – 3 February 2022

Rapidtest35
Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Thursday3 February 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(6 units)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm

77774400
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8 am – 6 pm

99942219
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm

99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Larnaka

(5 units)

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm

96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm

99965920
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

99154344
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Lefkosia

(20 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm

96625766
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm

96812424
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm

99154344
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm

99742888
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 9 am – 6 pm

99969931
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm

96659317
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm

99969931
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm

96812424
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm

96659317
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 9 am – 6 pm

70000166
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm

99476680
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm

99365616
Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm

99965920
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 5 pm

77774400
University Campus Healthcare Centre 9 am – 4 pm

99965920
Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400
Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos 12 n. – 2 pm

77774400

Pafos

(units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm

94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9 am – 6 pm

77774400
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm

96659317
