Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 22 January 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday22 January 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(18 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

8:30 am – 5 pm

96812424

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas

8:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

8:30 am – 5 pm

99790687

Palodia Community Council

8:30 am – 3:30 pm

95595919

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Trachoni Community Council

8:30 am – 1 pm

77774400

Pelendri Community Council

8:30 am – 12 n.

77774400

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

8:30 am – 1 pm

77774400

Larnaka

(10 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Livadia Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Xylotymbou Old Market Building

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Zygi Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Lefkosia

(25 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Nicosia Mall

8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424

Dali Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Psimolofou Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

“Triptolemos” Union, Evrychou

9 am – 5 pm

94041843

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agia Varvara Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Klirou Community Council

8:30 am – 1 pm

94056785

Arediou Community Council

2 pm – 6 pm

94056785

Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94057623

Timi Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Tsada Community Council Square

9 am – 1 pm

99177224

Giolou Community Clinic

2 pm – 5 pm

99177224

Hadjimitsi House (close to Senior Citizens’ Centre)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94057623

Ammochostos

(6 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

8:30 am – 5 pm

96659317

“Onisilos” Union, Sotira

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Frenaros Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou

8:30 am – 1 pm

99969931

Achna Forest Community Clinic

2 pm – 6 pm

99969931
