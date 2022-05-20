NewsLocalWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Saturday

Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Saturday

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, as of 15 May 2022, it is recommended that all citizens, regardless of vaccination history, undergo a self-test or Rapid test once a week.

According to the Ministerial Decision, all groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units free of charge, regardless of their vaccination history. The Rapid Antigen Testing Units of the Ministry of Health will operate only on Saturdays and Sundays, conducting sample testing for epidemiological surveillance purposes of the population.

It is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday21 May 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(5 units)

Nicosia Mall

1 pm – 6 pm

99146623

Dali Community Clinic

1 pm – 6 pm

94041843

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

1 pm – 6 pm

99146623

Peristerona Community Council

9 am – 12 n.

99146623

Evrychou Community Council

1 pm – 4 pm

99146623

Lemesos

(3 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

1 pm – 6 pm

99082254

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

1 pm – 6 pm

99082254

“Nearchos Clerides” Regional Elementary School Events Hall, Agros

10 am – 1 pm

99082254

Larnaka

(2 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

1 pm – 6 pm

94041843

Xylotymvou Old Market Building

9 am – 12 n.

94041843

Pafos

(2units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

1 pm – 6 pm

94041843

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9 am – 12 n.

94041843

Ammochostos

(2 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 1 pm

94041843

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

2 pm – 6 pm

94041843
Taste

