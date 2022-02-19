NewsLocalRapid Antigen Testing Units – 20 February 2022

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 20 February 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday20 February 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(27 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

10 am – 6 pm

99365616

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

10 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Lakatameia Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

10 am – 6 pm

99965920

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Peristerona Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kakopetria Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

96659317

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

96678224

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Akaki Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Livadero Park, Palaichori

11 am – 4 pm

77774400

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Lemesos

(15 units)

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

99154344

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

8:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

8:30 am – 5 pm

99790687

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Pissouri Central Square

9 am – 12 pm

26100377

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 pm – 5 pm

26100377

Kyperounta Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Larnaka

(13 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Kiti Old Nursery School

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kornos Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Athienou Municipal Building

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Anglisides Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 am – 4 pm

96812424

Lefkara Conference Centre

9 am – 4 pm

99742888

Dimokratias Square, Pervolia

9 am – 12 pm

94041843

Pafos

(6units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Chloraka Church

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(4 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

9 am – 6 pm

96678224
