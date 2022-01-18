Rapid antigen testing Units – 19 January 2022

NewsLocalRapid antigen testing Units – 19 January 2022

Rapid Tests
Rapid Tests

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category,
  • provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
  • Persons declared as close contacts who are entitled to a rapid test on the 3rd and 5th day through contact tracing.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Wednesday19 January 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(16 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8 am – 6 pm

99989795

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

8:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

Germasogeia municipal parking area (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

8:30 am – 5 pm

77774400

Palodia Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166

Trachoni Community Council

8:30 am – 1 pm

77774400

Pissouri Central Square

8:30 am – 12 n.

99989795

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 pm – 5 pm

99989795

Pelendri Community Council

8:30 am – 12 n.

77774400

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Kyperounta Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

99942219

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

8:30 am – 1 pm

77774400

Larnaka

(17 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kiti Old Nursery School

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Xylotymbou Old Market Building

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Kornos Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Athienou Municipal Building

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Zygi Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Anglisides Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 am – 4 pm

99969931

Lefkara Conference Centre

8:30 am – 4 pm

77774400

Lefkosia

(29 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Nicosia Mall

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Dali Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 5 pm

70000166

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Peristerona Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

“Triptolemos” Union, Evrychou

9 am – 5 pm

96659317

Kakopetria Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

94041843

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99742888

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Agia Varvara Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623

Akaki Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Klirou Community Council

8:30 am – 1 pm

77774400

Arediou Community Council

2 pm – 6 pm

77774400

Livadero Park, Palaichori

1 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Pafos

(8 units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99989795

Chloraka Church

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

94056785

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Giolou Community Clinic

9 am – 1 pm

26100377

Tsada Community Council Square

2 pm – 5 pm

26100377

Ammochostos

(9 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

8:30 am – 5 pm

77774400

“Onisilos” Union, Sotira

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Frenaros Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Achna Forest Community Clinic

8:30 am – 1 pm

95595919

Agios Dimitrios Church, Vrysoulles – Acheritou

2 pm – 6 pm

95595919

 

Taste

