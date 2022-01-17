NewsLocalRapid Antigen Testing Units – 18 January 2022

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 18 January 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
  • Persons declared as closecontacts who are entitled to a rapid test on the 3rd and 5th day through contact tracing.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Tuesday18 January 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(6 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

8:30 am – 6 pm

99989795

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8 am – 6 pm

99177224

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Larnaka

(5 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Lefkosia

(12 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Nicosia Mall

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Dali Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Pafos

(3units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94056785

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Chloraka Church

8:30 am – 5 pm

99989795

Ammochostos

(1 unit)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843
