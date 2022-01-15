NewsLocalRapid Antigen Testing Units – 16 January 2022

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 16 January 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category,
  • provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until the reassessment of the measure on January 15, 2022. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
  • Persons declared as closecontacts who are entitled to a rapid test on the 3rd and 5th day through contact tracing.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday16 January 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(10 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

8:30 am – 6 pm

99942219

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8:30 am – 6 pm

26100377

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

8:30 am – 5 pm

96799002

Pissouri Central Square

8:30 am – 12 n.

99790687

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 pm – 5 pm

99790687

Kyperounta Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Larnaka

(12 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

95595919

Kiti Old Nursery School

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Kornos Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

70000166

Athienou Municipal Building

8:30 am – 6 pm

99142888

Anglisides Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 am – 4 pm

77774400

Lefkara Conference Centre

8:30 am – 4 pm

96812424

Lefkosia

(24 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Nicosia Mall

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

70000166

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

10 am – 6 pm

99965920

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

10 am – 6 pm

96812424

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

8:30 am – 6 pm

96799002

Dali Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99142888

Psimolofou Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Peristerona Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99965920

Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

8:30 am – 6 pm

94056785

Kakopetria Community Council

9 am – 5 pm

99965920

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Akaki Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Livadero Park, Palaichori

1 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96799002

Pafos

(5units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Chloraka Church

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

99989795

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(4 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

96799002

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

8:30 am – 6 pm

96799002
By gavriella
Previous articlePolice report 14 persons and 15 shop owners over Covid-19 protective measures violation
Next articleQueues of vehicles toward Troodos; Prodromos-Troodos road closed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros