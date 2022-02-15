Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 16 February 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:
- Certificate of full vaccination.
- Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
- Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
- Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
- Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:
- Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
- Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
- Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
On Wednesday, 16 February 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lemesos
(17 units)
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|
7:30 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
99942219
|
Palodeia Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|
Trachoni Community Council
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
99146623
|
Pissouri Central Square
|
9 am – 12 pm
|
99790687
|
Episkopi Community Clinic
|
1 pm – 5 pm
|
99790687
|
Pelendri Community Council
|
9 am – 12 pm
|
77774400
|
Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
|
1 pm – 5 pm
|
77774400
|
Kyperounta Community Council
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
77774400
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|
10 am – 3 pm
|
99790687
|
Ypsonas Industrial Area – Covered parking, next to round about
|
10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|
99633898
|
Larnaka
(17 units)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Livadia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Kiti Old Nursery School
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Xylotymvou Old Market Building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Kornos Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96812424
|
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Athienou Municipal Building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99365616
|
Zygi Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Anglisides Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)
|
9 am – 4 pm
|
77774400
|
Lefkara Conference Centre
|
9 am – 4 pm
|
77774400
|
Lefkosia
(32 units)
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Nicosia Mall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96812424
|
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94056785
|
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatameia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|
2 pm – 6 pm
|
99476680
|
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
70000166
|
Lakatameia Municipal Gallery
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Psimolofou Community Clinic
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
99365616
|
Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
77774400
|
Astromeritis Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Peristerona Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99969931
|
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
99154344
|
Kakopetria Community Council
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
96812424
|
Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|
8:30 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Agia Varvara Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Akaki Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Klirou Community Council
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
77774400
|
Arediou Community Council
|
2 pm – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Agrokipia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Ergates Industrial Area – Elysee covered area, Pentadaktylou 5
|
10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|
99476680
|
Pafos
(8 units)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99177224
|
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Former District Officer Residence
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99177224
|
Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Giolou Community Clinic
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
94056785
|
Tsada Community Council Square
|
2 pm – 5 pm
|
94056785
|
Ammochostos
(5 units)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
96659317
|
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Achna Forest Community Clinic
|
9 am – 1 pm
|
96678224
|
Agios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou
|
2 pm – 6 pm
|
96678224