Rapid antigen testing units – 12 January 2022 (revised)

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and overand at least one dose of the vaccine whererequired by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category,
  • provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until the reassessment of the measure on January 15, 2022. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Wednesday, 12 January 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lemesos

(15 units)

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99989795

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

999422219

Palodia Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99989795

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99154344

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99989795

Trachoni Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

999422219

Pissouri Central Square

8:30 a.m. – 12 n.

99177224

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

99177224

Pelendri Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 12 n.

77774400

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

77774400

Kyperounta Community Council

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

77774400

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

99790687

Larnaka

(17 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

95595919

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99880468

Area near the Municipal Health Clinic of Aradippou

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99969931

Livadia Community Clinic

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Kiti Old Nursery School

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99146623

Xylotymbou Old Market Building

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

95595919

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

95595919

Kornos Community Clinic

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Athienou Municipal Building

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96625766

Zygi Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99365616

Anglisides Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94056785

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

99965920

Lefkara Conference Centre

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

99146623

Lefkosia

(28 units)

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99742888

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99146623

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96799002

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96625766

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99965920

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94056785

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99154344

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99880468

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

77774400

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

77774400

Nicosia Mall

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

70000166

Dali Community Clinic

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Peristerona Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96799002

Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tser

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

“Triptolemos” Union, Evrychou

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

99965920

Kakopetria Community Council

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

96799002

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99969931

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99146623

Agia Varvara Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99880468

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96799002

Akaki Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99365616

Klirou Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

96799002

Arediou Community Council

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

96799002

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99965920

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99177224

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99989795

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99989795

Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99177224

Tsada Community Council Square

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

26100377

Giolou Community Clinic

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

26100377

Chloraka Church

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Ammochostos

(9 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

77774400

“Onisilos” Union, Sotira

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96799002

Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400

Frenaros Community Council

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

99154344

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

96799002

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

95595919

Agios Georgios Primary School Vrysoulles – Acheritou

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

77774400

Achna Forest Community Clinic

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

77774400
