Rapid antigen testing extended by an hour in Limassol

Authorities announced that rapid antigen testing for the public in Limassol will end an hour later on Boxing Day.

The Health Ministry said in an announcement that testing will end at 5 pm at Grigoris Afxentiou Square in Limassol today instead of 4 pm as initially announced.

Testing was reportedly late to begin this morning after the mobile unit staff got involved in a minor traffic accident on their way to the site.

The schedule remains unchanged for the other districts.

