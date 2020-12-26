News Local Rapid antigen testing extended by an hour in Limassol

Rapid antigen testing extended by an hour in Limassol

FILE PHOTO

Authorities announced that rapid antigen testing for the public in Limassol will end an hour later on Boxing Day.

The Health Ministry said in an announcement that testing will end at 5 pm at Grigoris Afxentiou Square in Limassol today instead of 4 pm as initially announced.

Testing was reportedly late to begin this morning after the mobile unit staff got involved in a minor traffic accident on their way to the site.

The schedule remains unchanged for the other districts.

Rapid test locations on 26 December

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePolice investigate sudden death of 11-year-old on Christmas Day
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

Local

Rapid antigen test locations on 27 December

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Sunday, 27 December. These are: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square...
Read more
Local

Vaccines land in Cyprus in presence of Health Minister, EU health commissioner (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Larnaca airport on Saturday around noon in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Pope Francis in his Christmas message said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making...
Read more
Local

Rapid antigen testing extended by an hour in Limassol

Josephine Koumettou -
FILE PHOTO Authorities announced that rapid antigen testing for the public in Limassol will end an hour later on Boxing Day. The Health Ministry said in...
Read more
Local

Police investigate sudden death of 11-year-old on Christmas Day

Josephine Koumettou -
An 11 year-old boy has died after losing consciousness while playing with other children at his home in Paralimni, the CNA reports. According to the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rapid antigen test locations on 27 December

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Sunday, 27 December. These are: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square...
Read more
Local

Vaccines land in Cyprus in presence of Health Minister, EU health commissioner (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Larnaca airport on Saturday around noon in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou...
Read more
Local

Police investigate sudden death of 11-year-old on Christmas Day

Josephine Koumettou -
An 11 year-old boy has died after losing consciousness while playing with other children at his home in Paralimni, the CNA reports. According to the...
Read more
Local

18 people booked for house party at Konia

Josephine Koumettou -
Police booked 18 young people for flouting Coronavirus measures in Konia after they were found holding a house party after midnight in the early...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros