Rapid antigen test locations on 27 December

The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Sunday, 27 December.

These are:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 11:00-16:00

Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center Polemidia 11:00-16:00

LARNACA

Super Home Center parking place 11:00-16:00

Jumbo parking place 10:00-16:00

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 10:00-16:00

Jumbo parking place, Lakatamia 10:00-16:00

Eleftheria Square 10:00-16:00

PAPHOS

ERA KORIVOS parking place (2, Dimokratias Avenue, next to the Stadium) 10:00-16:00

FAMAGUSTA

Sklavenitis Supermarket parking place (151, 1st April Street) 09:00-16:00