Rapid antigen test locations on 27 December

The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Sunday, 27 December.
These are:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 11:00-16:00
Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center Polemidia 11:00-16:00
LARNACA
Super Home Center parking place 11:00-16:00
Jumbo parking place 10:00-16:00
NICOSIA
Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 10:00-16:00
Jumbo parking place, Lakatamia 10:00-16:00
Eleftheria Square 10:00-16:00
PAPHOS
ERA KORIVOS parking place (2, Dimokratias Avenue, next to the Stadium) 10:00-16:00
FAMAGUSTA
Sklavenitis Supermarket parking place (151, 1st April Street) 09:00-16:00