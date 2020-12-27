Rapid antigen test locations on 28 December

The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Monday, 28 December.

These are:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30

Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center Polemidia 09:00-16:30

Sigma Bakery car park, Kapsalos (Ayias Fylaxeos Street, next to Scandia 08:30-17:00

Apostolou Andrea & Timiou Prodromou church, Mesa Gitonia 09:00-16:30

Pyrgos (Limassol) community council 09:00-17:00

LARNACA

Stoa Kizi (Kizi Archade) next to Alchemies restaurant 08:30-16:30

Ayios Georgios Kontos car park, opposite the cemetery 08:30-16:30

Lidl supermarket car park, Aradippou 08:30-16:30

Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia 08:30-17:00

Jumbo car park 08:30-17:00

Sklavenitis supermarket (23 Spyros Kyprianou Avenue) 08:30-17:00

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-17:00

Ayia Sofia church, Strovolos 08:30-17:00

Jumbo car park, Lakatamia 09:00-17:00

State fair, Engomi (East entrance) 08:30-17:00

Apostolos Andreas church, Aglandjia (Kyrenias avenue) 08:30-17:00

Ayios Georgios church, Latsia 08:30-17:00

Astromeritis community council 09:00-17:00

PAPHOS

ERA KORIVOS parking place (2, Dimokratias Avenue, next to the Stadium) 09:00-17:00

FAMAGUSTA

Sklavenitis Supermarket car park (151, 1st April Street) 08:30-17:00