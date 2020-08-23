Rape suspect arrested at Larnaca airport

A man was arrested on Saturday at Larnaca airport in relation to a Paphos rape case, the CNA reports.

Police said that the arrest came after a complaint filed by a woman yesterday that she was raped.

According to the complaint, the incident took place after a party she hosted at her Paphos home on Friday night that was attended by a friend of hers who lives in Protaras – the suspected perpetrator.

An arrest warrant was then issued against the alleged perpetrator that led to his arrest yesterday at Larnaca airport right before a trip abroad.

During questioning, the man denied any involvement.

Investigations continue.

