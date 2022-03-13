Rally held in Paris to support Ukraine

Demonstrations against Russia’s attack on Ukraine continued in Paris, the capital of France on Saturday (March 12).

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Republique Square in Paris, chanting slogans in support of Ukraine and against Russia, carrying anti-war and anti-Russian banners.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, the US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.