News Local Rainy morning with yellow warning still in effect

Rainy morning with yellow warning still in effect

Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected after midday

Today will be wet and cloudy with some sunny spells, the Met Department said in its early morning report, while a yellow warning for heavy thunderstorms remains in effect until 2 pm.

The yellow warning issued on Friday, also noted the risk of hail while shower rates may exceed 35 mm per hour.

The Met Department has warned the public to take extra care in exposed areas, like mountains, forest and open terrain while the yellow warning is in effect, mentioning that disruption to outdoor activities is also possible.

However, the weather is predicted to gradually improve towards the afternoon.

Temperatures today will reach 21 C inland, 22 C on the coast and around 12 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be mainly fine initially but will gradually turn cloudy.

Monday will be mainly fine and so will Tuesday but local clouds in the afternoon and in the evening may result in isolated showers or thunderstorms.

The temperature will edge up slightly tomorrow and will remain stable thereafter, just above average for the time of year in the mountains and inland.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleUN envoy begins consultations for new Cyprus meeting
Next articleTwo weeks after Biden named President-elect, Trump faces stinging setbacks

Top Stories

Local

Turkey extends Oruc Reis Navtex to 29 November

Josephine Koumettou -
Turkey said on Saturday it was extending the naval maritime notice (Navtex) of its Oruc Reis ship until 29 November. Along with two other ships,...
Read more
Local

EU Commissioner Kyriakides signs vaccine contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

Josephine Koumettou -
European Commissioner on Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides signed on Friday EU`s 5th vaccine contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, as adopted...
Read more
Local

Mall shops in Limassol, Paphos struggling amid local lockdowns

Josephine Koumettou -
Store owners in Limassol and Paphos shopping malls are in dire straits following local lockdowns enforced there on 13 November. Speaking to the daily Phileleftheros,...
Read more
World

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Josephine Koumettou -
More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to...
Read more
Local

Updates to rapid testing sites in Nicosia due to rain

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the rapid antigen testing locations in Nicosia have changed due to weather conditions. It said in particular that...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Turkey extends Oruc Reis Navtex to 29 November

Josephine Koumettou -
Turkey said on Saturday it was extending the naval maritime notice (Navtex) of its Oruc Reis ship until 29 November. Along with two other ships,...
Read more
Local

EU Commissioner Kyriakides signs vaccine contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

Josephine Koumettou -
European Commissioner on Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides signed on Friday EU`s 5th vaccine contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, as adopted...
Read more
Local

Mall shops in Limassol, Paphos struggling amid local lockdowns

Josephine Koumettou -
Store owners in Limassol and Paphos shopping malls are in dire straits following local lockdowns enforced there on 13 November. Speaking to the daily Phileleftheros,...
Read more
Local

Updates to rapid testing sites in Nicosia due to rain

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the rapid antigen testing locations in Nicosia have changed due to weather conditions. It said in particular that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros