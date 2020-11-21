Rainy morning with yellow warning still in effect

Today will be wet and cloudy with some sunny spells, the Met Department said in its early morning report, while a yellow warning for heavy thunderstorms remains in effect until 2 pm.

The yellow warning issued on Friday, also noted the risk of hail while shower rates may exceed 35 mm per hour.

The Met Department has warned the public to take extra care in exposed areas, like mountains, forest and open terrain while the yellow warning is in effect, mentioning that disruption to outdoor activities is also possible.

However, the weather is predicted to gradually improve towards the afternoon.

Temperatures today will reach 21 C inland, 22 C on the coast and around 12 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be mainly fine initially but will gradually turn cloudy.

Monday will be mainly fine and so will Tuesday but local clouds in the afternoon and in the evening may result in isolated showers or thunderstorms.

The temperature will edge up slightly tomorrow and will remain stable thereafter, just above average for the time of year in the mountains and inland.