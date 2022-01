Since 1 October, rainfall in the government-controlled area is at 88% of normal rainfall, according to data of the Meteorological Department.

It is noted that during the past 24 hours the total average rainfall was 24.5 millimeters in the government-controlled-areas, which constitutes almost 100% of the total for the whole month (until 08.00 this morning).

However, rainfall in January, until today is just at 24% of the normal for the month.