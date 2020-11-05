News Local Rain to continue for next three days

Rain to continue for next three days

Wet and cloudy today

Rain and storms will continue for the next three days while the temperature will be close to seasonal average.

At the same time, according to the Water Development Department, storage of reservoirs is at 80%.

Low pressure system affecting the region

The weather in detail:

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

On Thursday afternoon, possible local rains. The temperature will drop around 15C inland, 17C in coastal areas and around 10C in the mountains.

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local rains and or storms. The temperature will increase around 25C inland and in coastal areas and around 13C in the mountains.

On Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local rains and possible storms.

On Sunday, the weather will be cloudy with local rains while on Monday, local rains and or storms are expected. The temperature is expected to be close to seasonal average.

