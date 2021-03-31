Rain, thunder, snow as of Wednesday afternoon but clearing up on Saturday

Slowly but steadily the weather will change as of Wednesday afternoon with rain, thunderstorms and even light snow expected to fall on Troodos mountains.

This is the Mediterranean island’s Met Service forecast, which also predicts that unstable weather conditions will affect the area up until Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers and possible snow fall in Troodos are predicted for Wednesday afternoon with the temperature reaching a low of 5 C inland, 8 C to 10 C in coastal areas and -1 C in the mountains.

On Thursday, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning, followed by partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. The weather is expected to clear up by Thursday evening.

On Friday, cloudy patches will bring isolated showers in the morning along with a possible thunderstorm in coastal areas and in the mountains. The afternoon will also be wet all across the island but is expected to clear up by early evening.

Saturday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud but no rain. The temperature will record a significant rise.