Rain, thunder and snow falling on Wednesday

Wet and cloudy with possible thunderstorms mainly in coastal areas in the morning on Wednesday, according to the island’s Meteorology Service.

But the very cold front will subside by lunchtime with only local showers and light snowfall on Troodos mountains for the rest of the day is on the forecast.

Winds will be variable, initially moderate to strong, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning very strong by midday, force 5 to 6 Beaufort, over slight to rough sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 9 C inland, 11 C in coastal areas and 4 C in the mountains.