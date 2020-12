Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain, thunder and an orange alert for severe weather conditions issued between 4pm and 8pm.

Shower rate may exceed 55MM per hour, wit high risk of hail, according to the island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be initially moderate, south-easterly to southerly, turning moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 17 C inland, 19 C to 21 C in coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains.