Local showers and isolated thunderstorms all across Cyprus is the forecast for Tuesday.

The Meteorological Service has issued a yellow alert for severe thunderstorms up until 12pm.

Dust will also be in the air.

Winds will be variable, moderate to strong at times, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland and in all coastal areas and 16 C in the mountains.