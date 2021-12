It’s going to be a week full of rain while snowfall is on the way but only on the highest peaks of Troodos mountain.

This is what the Cyprus Meteorological Service said on Monday, adding that snow should start falling as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Unstable weather is on the forecast as of Wednesday with rain, isolated thunderstorms and local snowfall on the mountains.

Weak high pressure affects the area with the temperature expected to fall as from Tuesday afternoon.