Rain on the way all across Cyprus, snow on Troodos mountain

Met Office rainfall alert until 4 pm; police warn of slippery roads

Rain all across Cyprus is on the way and so is snowfall on Troodos mountain, according to the Mediterranean island’s Met Office.

The depth of snow on Troodos square was 7 centimetres around noon on Tuesday.

The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of isolated rain. Winds will be mainly south-easterly, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight to rough sea waters.

The evening will still be mostly cloudy with frost in the mountains and semi-mountainous areas.

On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms as from late afternoon as well as light snowfall in the higher mountain peaks.

The temperature will rise to 19 degrees Centigrade inland and in coastal areas and around 9 degrees Centigrade in the mountains.

On Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy with some rain as well as snow in the higher mountains. The temperature is expected to drop.

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local rain or isolated thunderstorms in the morning as well as snowfall in high mountains.

Rainfall is expected to fall by the afternoon with more or less the same.

On Saturday, the weather will continue to be mostly cloudy while from late afternoon local rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected as well as snowfall on the high mountains.

The temperature is expected to slightly rise.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
