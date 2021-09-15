NewsLocalRain in several areas of Cyprus (VIDEO)

Rain in several areas of Cyprus (VIDEO)

It is now raining in several areas of Cyprus but not on the mountains.

According to postings of citizens on the internet, it is raining in Dali and Pera Chorio while it has been raining in the district of Paphos since this morning.

By gavriella
