The next couple of days, the weather is expected to be cloudy.

Specifically:

Tonight the weather is expected to be mainly find with winds northwerstern to northeastern, 3 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius inland, 18 C in the mountains and around 24 C in the coastal areas.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly fine but isolated rain and storm are expected on the mountains, inland and southern coasts. Hail also possible during storms.