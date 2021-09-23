Rain before a warm weekend

A strong southwesterly to northwesterly flow is affecting the area today, while gradually as of tomorrow Friday a low pressure system is expected with the possibility of rain in various areas. However, during the weekend the temperature will be above the seasonal average.

On Thursday afternoon the weather will be partly cloudy with local isolated showers. In the evening there will be increased clouds and possible isolated showers and or thunderstorm, mainly at the norther coasts.

Tomorrow Friday the weather will be will be partly cloudy with local isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly on the mountains, inland and the south. The temperature will be around 29 C inland, and the south and east coasts, 27 C at the west and north coasts, and around 19 C on the mountains.

During the weekend the weather will be fine. The temperature will gradually increase and will be above the seasonal average.

On Monday, the weather will be fine. The temperature will gradually increase and will be above the seasonal average.