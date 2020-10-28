Rain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average

A warm air current is still affecting the area, but showers and possibly storms are expected on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly, but remaining in the 30s, much higher than the seasonal average.

Rain is predicted Saturday afternoon, with Sunday being increasingly overcast.

Temperatures tomorrow will rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland, 28 in coastal regions and 22 on the mountains.

Clear skies tomorrow evening, with light northwesterly to northeasterly winds, force three, over calm to slight seas.