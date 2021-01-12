Rain and snow as of tomorrow

The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing.

Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on the mountains. Gradually the rain will expand to other areas as well and there will be isolated storms. The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow evening the weather will be cloudy with rain mainly in western areas. There will be snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. The winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, force 4 to 5 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

On Thursday the weather will be cloudy with local showers and isolated storms as well as snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. The temperature will decrease to be near the seasonal average.

On Friday, the weather will be initially fine but local showers are not excluded. The temperature will decrease further and will be below the seasonal average.