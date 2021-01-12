News Local Rain and snow as of tomorrow

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

Wet and cloudy today

The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing.

Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on the mountains. Gradually the rain will expand to other areas as well and there will be isolated storms. The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow evening the weather will be cloudy with rain mainly in western areas. There will be snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. The winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, force 4 to 5 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

On Thursday the weather will be cloudy with local showers and isolated storms as well as snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. The temperature will decrease to be near the seasonal average.

On Friday, the weather will be initially fine but local showers are not excluded. The temperature will decrease further and will be below the seasonal average.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleRussian wanted for Beirut explosives in Cyprus
Next articleCypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

Top Stories

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157,...
Read more
World

Draft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

gavriella -
An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by...
Read more
Local

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

gavriella -
A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown...
Read more
Local

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

gavriella -
The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing. Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157,...
Read more
Local

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

gavriella -
A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown...
Read more
Local

Russian wanted for Beirut explosives in Cyprus

gavriella -
Interpol is looking for two Russians and one Portuguese in relation to the explosives that had been sent in Beirut and been stored in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros