Mostly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday with a yellow alert for extreme weather in effect till 5pm.

Fine dust will be in the air, while snow will be falling on Troodos Mountains.

Winds will be light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, over

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 15 C inland, around 16 C in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.