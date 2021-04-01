Rainy and cloudy couple of days but temperature to rise significantly by Sunday

Rain is the forecast for Thursday afternoon and all day Friday but the island’s temperature is set to rise significantly as of Sunday.

A weaker low barometer west of Cyprus is moving easterly affecting the region’s weather these days, according to the Meteorology Service.

The temperature on Thursday will rise to 17 C inland, 17 C to 19 C in coastal areas and 2 C in the mountains.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and thunderstorms are the forecast with the temperature gradually rising.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with possible isolated showers and with the temperature rising even higher.

On Sunday, the weather will be mostly fine and clear and the temperature is set to rise above the season’s average.