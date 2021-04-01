Raids in doctors’ offices for dangerous clinical waste

The Department of Environment will proceed with inspections and checks in medical centers and doctors’ offices all over Cyprus to ascertain whether they have made agreements with licensed units managing dangerous waste produced in private centers.

According to the relevant Department, the health care providers have been given enough time to comply with the law according to which they are obliged to submit their hazardous and toxic waste to licensed facilities.

In case of non-compliance the inspectors will take the necessary measures, meaning up to 4,000 euros fine and or prosecution.

