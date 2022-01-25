Whats OnFilms"Quo vadis, Aida?" Free movie screening at the Skala Theatre on January...

"Quo vadis, Aida?" Free movie screening at the Skala Theatre on January 28

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Where are you going, Aida?) is a 2020 Bosnian film written, produced, and directed by Jasmila Žbanić. An international co-production of twelve production companies, the film was shown in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

It was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards and has won the award for Best Film at the 34th European Film Awards

The film dramatizes the events of the Srebrenica massacre, during which Serbian troops sent Bosniak men and boys to death in July 1995 led by Serbian convicted war criminal Ratko Mladić. Named for its protagonist, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” exposes the events through the eyes of a mother named Aida, a schoolteacher who works with the United Nations as a translator.

After three and a half years under siege, the town of Srebrenica, close to the northeastern Serbian border, was declared a UN safety zone in 1993 and put under the protection of a Dutch battalion working for the UN.

When Monday, January 28 at 8.30 pm
Where Theater Skala Larnaka
Location
Info
Event by Larnaka Cinema Society

By Lisa Liberti
