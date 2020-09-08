Photos Quezaltepeque jail in El Salvador

Quezaltepeque jail in El Salvador

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Jose Cabezas 

