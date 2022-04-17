NewsLocalQueues outside Nicosia due to traffic accident Queues outside Nicosia due to traffic accident 4 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Highway2 Due to a traffic accident at the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near Kotsiatis, there is a traffic jam, according to a Police announcement. Drivers are urged to be careful, drive slowly, and follow Police orders. By gavriella Previous articleSerious traffic accident in Limassol; one man dies (update) Top Stories Local Serious traffic accident in Limassol; one man dies (update) World Ukrainians observe Palm Sunday amid war Local Two people arrested for maintaining a brothel World Fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, threatening environmental disaster World Pope delivers traditional “Urbi et Orbi” message Taste Agrotourism Siousioukos Workshop on April 17 Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 Limassol More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10 Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 RELATED ARTICLES Serious traffic accident in Limassol; one man dies (update) Two people arrested for maintaining a brothel Christodoula March: Lots of people participate (photos) 15-year-old missing from her place of residence in Larnaca (photo)