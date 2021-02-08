Queues for rapid test in Limassol – Changes to two centers

The Health Ministry announced changes of two centers where alogen rapid tests are taking place, at the time when when queues are seen in all centers.

As the Ministry noted, today Monday 8 February, the center will move from the Church Panagia Chrysopolitissa in Ypsonas to the Ypsonas town hall (08:30-18:00) and from the Church of Apostle Loukas at Agios Athanasios to the Cultural Center of Agios Athanasios (08:30-18:00).

The other 12 points for the Limassol District remain the same:

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-18:00

Trimiklini Community Council 08:30-13:30

Agiou Stylianou Church, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:00-13:00

‘Aphrodite Amathousia’ exhibition space, Ayios Tychonas (Amathountos Ave., next to La Isla cafe) 13:30-18:00