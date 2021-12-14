Queues at London vaccine centre, testing kits run out on UK govt website

NewsWorldQueues at London vaccine centre, testing kits run out on UK govt...

Long queues of people formed at vaccine centres in London and other major English cities on Monday (December 13) after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged all adults to get a booster shot, Reuters reporters said.

People were seen waiting in a queues outside a vaccination centre at St Thomas’s Hospital in central London. There were also issues booking appointments online.

“The COVID vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand so is operating a queuing system,” the National Health Service said on Twitter. “For all others experiencing waits, we would advise trying again later today or tomorrow.”

Home testing kits were also unavailable.

“Sorry, there are no more home test kits available right now,” the government’s official booking service said. “Try again later. Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead.”

