Queues at Ayios Dhometios checkpoint – more than 600 crossed in Nicosia

Increased traffic has been observed at checkpoints on Monday compared to yesterday, both to and from the occupied areas, philenews reports.

More than 600 people have reportedly crossed until 11 am via the two Nicosia checkpoints, while crossings are ongoing.

In particular, according to the police, by 11 am more than 480 people crossed from the occupied to the free areas through the Ledra Palace and Ayios Dhometios checkpoints in Nicosia, while another 120 people crossed from the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus to the Turkish-held territories.

In total, 280 vehicles crossed through the two checkpoints to the free areas and 60 vehicles crossed to the occupied areas.

The police said that from Saturday, June 13 until Sunday, June 21, a total of 122 people Cyprus-wide crossed to the free areas through the open checkpoints. The greatest number of crossings had been recorded yesterday when 51 people had crossed to the free areas. Only 15 people crossed to the occupied areas on June 16, 19 and 21.

Turkish-Cypriot vehicles have been forming queues at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint as a result of the Turkish-Cypriot regime’s decision yesterday to open five checkpoints.

The Republic of Cyprus has allowed crossings from all checkpoints except Ledra Street on presentation of a negative PCR test.