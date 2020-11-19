News Local Questions about death of 42-year-old

Questions about death of 42-year-old

The Police and the State Health Services Organization are carrying out separate investigations, following the complaint of a woman whose 42-year-old man died at Larnaca General Hospital.

The man had had surgery at a private hospital of Nicosia. However, he was in pain and called the private hospital where he was told to go to his personal doctor to get referral for a cardiologist. There was no reply from the personal doctor so the man went to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Larnaca General Hospital on Monday. There he had to wait for a surgeon to examine him. This was done and the man was initially feeling better. However the next day, a Tuesday, he was found intubated in the ICU where there were no specialized doctors to see the hemorrhage that had appeared. Also due to his condition he could not be transferred to Nicosia.

The man finally died on Tuesday night on the operating table.

His wife said that even though he kept complaining about pains in the abdomen the medical and nursing staff at the Larnaca General Hospital did not pay the appropriate attention.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Rally organizers seeking funding so as not to lose state subsidy
Next articleSpontaneous protest at the asphalt factory

Top Stories

Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

gavriella -
Military exercise "Onisilos-Gedeon 2020", which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Cyprus Republic and Israel, wrapped up...
Read more
Local

Ministry of Health says vaccination plan already been developed

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health has welcomed the encouraging developments regarding a coronavirus vaccine and noted that a plan has already been drawn up for...
Read more
Local

87-year-old woman dies at COVID-19 Reference Hospital

gavriella -
An 87-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as Reference for COVID-19 establishment, died today. The woman was transferred...
Read more
Local

Parents request that Latsia Lyceum closes for 15 days

gavriella -
The Parents Association of the Latsia Lyceum issued an announcement denouncing media references about increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school, due to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

gavriella -
Military exercise "Onisilos-Gedeon 2020", which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Cyprus Republic and Israel, wrapped up...
Read more
Local

Ministry of Health says vaccination plan already been developed

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health has welcomed the encouraging developments regarding a coronavirus vaccine and noted that a plan has already been drawn up for...
Read more
Local

87-year-old woman dies at COVID-19 Reference Hospital

gavriella -
An 87-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as Reference for COVID-19 establishment, died today. The woman was transferred...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros