Queer Cyprus Film Festival at Metlemi

On the occasion of the 17th of May, International day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia, Meltemi is opening up in solidarity and collaboration with Kuir Kıbrıs Derneği – Queer Cyprus Association and Kıbrıs’ta 17 Mayıs/May 17 in Cyprus and is hosting the Queer Cyprus Film Festival that they organise.

After all these months of lockdown, where communication has been just in front of a screen, we need to take some air. So if you want to watch the movies of the Queer Cyprus Film Festival and want to participate in the discussions together with others, join us!

The screenings will be inside, so the participants will have to have a safepass. The space has been disinfected and we will have to wear masks during the screenings and discussion.

The seats are limited so send us a message on our page, whatsapp or viber

(99190164) to place a booking.

Of course if you would like to participate to the Queer Cyprus Film Festival from your home, click to the link below and follow the instructions for the registration.

When from Friday, May 21 (starts at 7pm) till Tuesday, May 25

Where Metlemi Onisiliou 6, Nicosia 1015