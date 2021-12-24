Queen’s Christmas message expected to be personal

The traditional Christmas day message, to be screened at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, is an address to the nation and to the Commonwealth, reflecting on the passing year.

For the Queen it’s the end of the year in which Prince Philip died, after a marriage of 73 years together.

In the broadcast she speaks beside a framed photograph of the couple taken during their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007 – and she is wearing the same sapphire brooch that appears in the photograph.