NewsWorldQueen's Christmas message expected to be personal

Queen’s Christmas message expected to be personal

Queen's Christmas Broadcast
Queen's Christmas Broadcast

The Queen is expected to give a very personal Christmas message this year, in her first Christmas since the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The annual broadcast was recorded last week, before the Queen’s decision to stay in Windsor Castle because of concerns about the pandemic.

There are not any Christmas day public appearances expected from the Queen, according to BBC.

But she was said to be in “good form” by Buckingham Palace aides and needed few takes to complete the recording.

The traditional Christmas day message, to be screened at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, is an address to the nation and to the Commonwealth, reflecting on the passing year.

For the Queen it’s the end of the year in which Prince Philip died, after a marriage of 73 years together.

In the broadcast she speaks beside a framed photograph of the couple taken during their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007 – and she is wearing the same sapphire brooch that appears in the photograph.

It’s the same brooch, with a chrysanthemum design, that she wore on honeymoon in 1947.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip has been announced by Buckingham Palace, to be held in Westminster Abbey in the Spring, with representatives of his charities and causes to be among the guests.

This year’s speech is expected to be more personal than usual, in a year in which many families have faced bereavements and hardship in the pandemic.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAssange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to UK’s top court
Next articleCyprus mulls over stricter Covid measures even before New Year’s eve

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros