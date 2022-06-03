Queen lights up beacon to close first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon from her Windsor Castle home on Thursday night (June 2) as the first day of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee came to a close.

The ceremony saw a carpet of lights pass from Windsor to Buckingham Palace to light up a tree making up the beacon’s centrepiece, while her grandson Prince William watched on.

Beacons were lit in more than 2,000 towns, villages and cities across Britain and in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

On Thursday, Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

Elizabeth has been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors, and is the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state. Opinion polls show she remains hugely popular and respected among British people.